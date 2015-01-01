Abstract

We determined incidence of post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) after severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). Of 392 patients surviving to discharge, cumulative incidence of PTE was 25% at five years and 32% at fifteen years, an increase compared to historical reports. Among patients with one late seizure (>7 days post-trauma), risk of seizure recurrence was 62% after one year and 82% at ten years. Competing hazards regression identified age, decompressive hemicraniectomy, and intracranial infection as independent predictors of PTE. Patients with severe TBI and a single late post-traumatic seizure will likely require long-term antiseizure medicines. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en