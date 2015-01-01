|
Kelly P, Field M, Payne R, Giallo R. Aust. J. Rural Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Association for Australian Rural Nurses; National Rural Health Alliance, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35714269
OBJECTIVE: The rates of family violence within some rural communities are higher than that of metropolitan areas. The extent to which these rural communities know about and access family violence support services is not well understood. Local health services often play a role in providing information and support for community members at risk of, or experiencing family violence. For a rural community in Victoria, the study aimed to: (a) determine community members' knowledge of family violence services, (b) explore community members' help seeking behaviour for family violence, (c) identify perceived barriers and enabling factors to accessing family violence services and (d) explore community members' expectations of, and preferences for, family violence support provided by local health services.
Language: en
health promotion; domestic violence; primary health care; remote health; rural/remote services