Mukherjee A, Daniel M, Kallakuri S, Kaur A, Devarapalli S, Raman U, Thornicroft G, Essue BM, Praveen D, Sagar R, Kant S, Saxena S, Patel A, Peiris D, Maulik PK. BMJ Open 2022; 12(6): e058669.
35715180
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In India about 95% of individuals who need treatment for common mental disorders like depression, stress and anxiety and substance use are unable to access care. Stigma associated with help seeking and lack of trained mental health professionals are important barriers in accessing mental healthcare. Systematic Medical Appraisal, Referral and Treatment (SMART) Mental Health integrates a community-level stigma reduction campaign and task sharing with the help of a mobile-enabled electronic decision support system (EDSS)-to reduce psychiatric morbidity due to stress, depression and self-harm in high-risk individuals. This paper presents and discusses the protocol for process evaluation of SMART Mental Health.
Keywords
MENTAL HEALTH; Clinical trials; Depression & mood disorders; PRIMARY CARE; Protocols & guidelines; Suicide & self-harm