Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Epilepsy has a bidirectional association with suicidality, and epilepsy patients are at much higher risk for suicide than the general population. This article reviews the recent literature on suicide risk factors, assessments, and management as they pertain specifically to suicidality in people with epilepsy, a population that requires unique considerations. RECENT FINDINGS: Risk factors for suicidality include younger age (independent of comorbid psychiatric disorders), poor social support, psychiatric comorbidity (depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive symptoms, and alcohol use), and epilepsy-related factors (more frequent seizures, temporal lobe epilepsy, and drug-resistant epilepsy). Most clinicians agree with the need for addressing suicidality; however, there is inconsistency in the approach to caring for these patients. An example neurology clinic-based approach is outlined. Although PWE are at risk for suicide and risk factors have been characterized, care gaps remain. Screening strategies may help close these gaps.

