Boccio CM, Leal WE, Jackson DB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 237: e109536.
35714530
PURPOSE: Previous research links bullying victimization with the use of illicit substances in adolescence. In addition, recent research has linked bullying victimization with vaping. Very limited research, however, has explored how different forms of bullying may be linked with nicotine and marijuana vaping specifically. PROCEDURES: This study addresses this gap in the literature by utilizing logistic regression to examine the relationships between verbal, physical, and cyber bullying victimization and nicotine and marijuana vaping in a sample of Florida adolescents.
Marijuana; Bullying; Victimization; Nicotine; Vaping