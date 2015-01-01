|
Ertas-Spantgar F, Korabova S, Gabel A, Schiering I, Müller SV. Disabil. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35713480
PURPOSE: Individuals with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) often experience executive function impairments that impact activities of daily living. Assistive technologies can help overcome these disabilities and Goal Management Training (GMT) provides an effective therapeutic approach for treating such impairments. To capture the benefits of GMT with assistive technology we developed the RehaGoal App. In this study, we investigate whether combining a modified GMT (mGMT) with the RehaGoal App is feasible in terms of study design, and preliminary evaluation of the attainment of self-defined goals. We also examine if the app produces useful metrics data, tests its usability, and gauges its potential for improving goal attainment.
traumatic brain injury; assistive technology; executive function; goal management training; Rehabilitation