Citation
Spottswood M, Lim CT, Davydow D, Huang H. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2022; 9: e892205.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
35712115
PMCID
Abstract
IMPORTANCE: Suicide prevention implementation in primary care is needed due to the increasing rate of suicide in the past few decades, particularly for young and marginalized people. Primary care is the most likely point of contact for suicidal patients in the healthcare system. Attention to the level of medical integration with behavioral health is vital to suicide prevention and is applied throughout this review.
Language: en
Keywords
|
behavioral health integration; collaborative care; population health; primary care; suicide prevention