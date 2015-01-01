SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sammut G, Mifsud R, Brockdorff N. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e880537.

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2022.880537

35712158

PMC9194575

We studied the role of worldviews in the endorsement of proposals for the legalisation of recreational cannabis. Drawing on literature on generalised belief structures, we developed categorical measures for five worldviews drawing on commonalities in the typologies reviewed (Orthodox, Localised, Reward, Pragmatist, and Survivor). We proceeded to study the relative influence of worldviews in support of a range of items concerned with the legalisation of recreational cannabis amongst a randomly generated sample (N = 1000) in Malta. Our findings demonstrate that the Orthodox worldview stands in contrast to all others in opposing the proposals and constitutes the resistance group to legalisation. On the other hand, no other worldview unilaterally supports the proposals albeit these are, on an individual basis, favourably perceived. Our study further demonstrates that proportions of variance accounted for by the worldview measures we adopted are comparable to those exercised by demographic variables demonstrating significance. We propose that the study of worldviews is critical in understanding social and political alliances that come together to support or oppose particular politicised projects or collective courses of action.


deep stories; moral frameworks; recreational cannabis; social axioms; social representations; symbolic universes; worldviews

