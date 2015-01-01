|
Fulantelli G, Taibi D, Scifo L, Schwarze V, Eimler SC. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e909299.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35712182
In this paper we present the results of a systematic review aimed at investigating what the literature reports on cyberbullying and cyberhate, whether and to what extent the connection between the two phenomena is made explicit, and whether it is possible to identify overlapping factors in the description of the phenomena. Specifically, for each of the 24 selected papers, we have identified the predictors of cyberbullying behaviors and the consequences of cyberbullying acts on the victims; the same analysis has been carried out with reference to cyberhate. Then, by comparing what emerged from the literature on cyberbullying with what emerged from the literature on cyberhate, we verify to what extent the two phenomena overlap in terms of predictors and consequences.
Language: en
adolescents; social media; cyber-aggression; cyberbullying; cyberhate; social network sites