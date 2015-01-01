Abstract

Abuse is followed by multiple short- and long-term psychological consequences. Researchers suggest a significant need to design a culturally relevant and competent treatment plan specifically for the Asian context. This research presents an account of therapeutic strategies that were employed to manage the complaints of sexual harassment and associated psychological challenges. This case report dealt with a 16-year-old girl who was self-referred to the psychologist with complaints of getting sexually harassed by her brother-in-law, difficulty in managing academic challenges, communication gap with parents, and difficulty in handling her anger for the past 7 years. The assessment modalities used with the client were Behavioral Observation, Clinical Interview, Baseline Charts, School Children Problem Scale to rule out emotional-behavioral problems, the Adult-Child Interaction Test, and Downward Arrow Technique for cognitive assessment. The management plan was based on trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT) and constituted of goals, such as having self-protection awareness from harassment, reducing the fear and unexplained emotions of grief, increasing self-esteem, designing a proper schedule for studies, and developing good communication ability. Post-assessment showed that anger reduced to 40%, communication gap with parents reduced to 50%, fear of harassment reduced to 40%, and self-image improved up to 40%. Sessions were based on 9 in-person meetings.

Language: en