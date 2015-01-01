Abstract

Intimate partner violence is a severe problem that has taken the lives of thousands of women worldwide, and it is bound to continue in the future. Numerous risk assessment instruments have been developed to identify and intervene in high-risk cases. However, a synthesis of specific instruments for severe violence against women by male partners has not been identified. This type of violence has specific characteristics compared to other forms of intimate partner violence, requiring individualized attention. A systematic review of the literature has been conducted to summarize the intimate partner homicide risk assessment instruments applied to this population. It has been carried out with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses statement guidelines. The search strategy yielded a total of 1,156 studies, and only 33 studies met eligibility criteria and were included in the review. The data of these studies were extracted, analyzed, and presented on study characteristics (country and year, sample, data sources, purpose of the studies) and main findings (a brief description of the instruments, risk factor items, psychometric properties). The results indicate that the Danger Assessment, the Danger Assessment for Immigrants, the Danger Assessment for Law Enforcement, the Danger Assessment-5, the Taiwan Intimate Partner Violence Danger Assessment, the Severe Intimate Partner Risk Prediction Scale, The Lethality Screen, and the H-Scale are specific risk assessment instruments for predicting homicide and attempted homicide. There are differences in the number and content of risk assessment items, but most of them include the evidence's critical factors associated with homicide. Validity and reliability scores of these instruments vary, being consistency and accuracy medium-high for estimating homicide. Finally, implications for prediction and prevention are noted, and future research directions are discussed.

Language: en