Abstract

Acute organophosphorus pesticide poisoning (AOPP) with cardiac arrest has an extremely high mortality rate, and corresponding therapeutic strategies have rarely been reported. Therefore, this study aimed to explore the prognostic factors and effective treatments of AOPP-related cardiac arrest. This retrospective study was conducted in our department in the years 2018-2021. We conducted a descriptive analysis of the clinical manifestations, rescue strategies, and prognosis of patients with AOPP who had experienced cardiac arrest and successful cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This study included six cases of patients with AOPP in addition to cardiac arrest; in four cases, cardiac arrest occurred <12 h after ingestion, and in two, cardiac arrest occurred more than 48 h after ingestion. Five patients had not undergone hemoperfusion therapy before cardiac arrest, and all six were treated with atropine during cardiopulmonary resuscitation and subsequent pralidoxine. Four patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital, one died in our department, and one was transferred to a local hospital and died there 2 h later. The last two patients had severe pancreatic injuries and disseminated intravascular coagulation. This, along with their death, might have been related to their prognosis. Cardiac arrest can occur in patients with severe AOPP for whom antidote administration was insufficient or not timely. Application of atropine and pralidoxine in a timely manner after cardiac arrest following AOPP is the key to successful treatment. This study provides useful guidelines for the treatment of similar cases in the future.

Language: en