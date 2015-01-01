Abstract

PURPOSE: The study intended to establish the proportion of HIV-positive women experiencing IPV and the predictors of counseling-seeking behavior among women living with HIV in Isingiro district.



METHODS: The study was a cross-sectional quantitative study. We conducted the study in April 2021 among 296 HIV-positive women receiving ART services at Rwekubo and Nyamuyanja Health Centre fours. Data were collected using a researcher-administered questionnaire. Consecutively participants were recruited from the ART clinic. SPSS Version 23.0 was used to analyze data. We computed the prevalence of intimate partner violence among the study participants. Logistic regression was performed to identify the associated factors and predictors of counseling-seeking behavior.



RESULTS: Of the 296 participants interviewed, 66.2% of the HIV-positive women had experienced IPV. Only 40.2% of those who had experienced IPV had received counseling, 35.5% of the participants sought help for IPV from family and friends and 27% sought help from other service providers including the police. A majority (67.2%) of the participants had a primary level of education and over a third (45.9%) of the participants were from monogamous families. The factors associated with seeking care for IPV were education level (p = 0.002), type of family (p = 0.04), physical abuse within one last year (p < 0.001), emotional abuse (p < 0.001), awareness about IPV services (p < 0.001) and availability of counselors (p < 0.001). The predictors of care-seeking for IPV included awareness about IPV services (aOR: 295.6, 95% CI: 54.3-1608.9) and availability of counselors (aOR: 5.3, 95% CI: 1.5-19.2).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of IPV is 66.2%, and proportion of HIV-positive women who seek IPV counseling services is low. The predictors of counseling-seeking behavior were awareness about IPV services and availability of counselors. There is a need to improve awareness about IPV services and provide more counselors to offer help to the IPV victims.

Language: en