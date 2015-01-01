|
Zhang Z, Wang T, Kuang J, Herold F, Ludyga S, Li J, Hall DL, Taylor A, Healy S, Yeung AS, Kramer AF, Zou L. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2022; 22(3): e100312.
(Copyright © 2022, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)
35712359
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: Negative emotional states, such as depression, anxiety, and stress challenge health care due to their long-term consequences for mental disorders. Accumulating evidence indicates that regular physical activity (PA) can positively influence negative emotional states. Among possible candidates, resilience and exercise tolerance in particular have the potential to partly explain the positive effects of PA on negative emotional states. Thus, the aim of this study was to investigate the association between PA and negative emotional states, and further determine the mediating effects of exercise tolerance and resilience in such a relationship.
Physical activity; Depression; Resilience; Emotion; Exercise tolerance