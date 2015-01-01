Abstract

BACKGROUND: Slashing attack is one of the most common ways of committing a homicide. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the biomechanical characteristics of slashing different body parts of a dummy by young males and females using a Chinese kitchen knife and thus provide scientific evidence for criminal investigations and court trials.



METHODS: A total of 12 male and 12 female college students participated in this study. Biomechanical parameters, including joint velocity, slashing velocity, slashing force, energy, and impulse, were evaluated when slashing the chest and the neck of a dummy using a Chinese kitchen knife.



RESULTS: When slashing the neck or the chest of a dummy, male participants showed higher elbow and wrist velocities (21.2% and 28.5%, respectively) as well as higher knife velocity (33.6%), slashing velocity (25.3%), slashing force (23.3%), and energy (57.6%) compared to female participants (all p < 0.05). When slashing the chest, participants showed higher shoulder, elbow, and wrist velocities (31.9%, 12.7%, and 12.6%) as well as knife velocity (3.8%), slashing velocity (7.3%), and energy (23.2%) compared to slashing the neck (all p < 0.05), regardless of gender.



CONCLUSION: Both gender and slashing position have great impact on biomechanical characteristics of the slashing movement. Our data indicate that when slashing using a Chinese kitchen knife, males may induce severer wounds than females, and slashing different body parts may generate different slashing velocity or energy. Compared to slashing position, gender may have greater influence on the biomechanical characteristics.



FINDINGS from this study may expand our knowledge about knife slashing attacks by Chinese kitchen knives as well as other knives with comparative heavy blades.

Language: en