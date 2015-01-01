Abstract

The power plant accident is considered one of the man-made disasters in many developing countries, including the Philippines. The purpose of the study was to identify the factors influencing behavioral-based safety of coal-fired power plant workers which subsequently led to their active safety participation. 201 coal-fired power plant workers in the Philippines answered the questionnaire which consist of 60 items using a purposive sampling approach. PLS-SEM revealed that PM had significant effects on SI, SMS, and SP. In addition, SP was found to have a significant effect on BBS which subsequently led to SPT. Finally, SMS was found to have a significant effect on SC which subsequently led to SCM, BBS, and SPT. This study is the first study that explored the BBS in the Philippine coal-fired power plant. This study can be used to positively reinforce the safety participation of workers in the coal-fired power plant industry.

Language: en