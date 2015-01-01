Abstract

The current mixed-method study aimed to 1) identify different childhood interpersonal trauma (CIT) and dispositional mindfulness (DM) profiles in an adult sample; 2) illustrate these profiles with qualitative data documenting childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and CIT survivors' perceptions of their own DM; and 3) examine profile differences on sexual and relational outcomes. Participants were 292 adults who completed an online questionnaire. A subsample of participants having reported a history of CSA (n = 51) also completed semi-structured interviews. Hierarchical cluster, comparison, and content analyses were performed. Analyses yielded three profiles: 1) Lower victimization, high mindfulness; 2) Psychological victimization, low mindfulness; and 3) Multi-victimization, low mindfulness. Participants in profile 1 presented the lowest frequency of CIT experiences and the highest levels of DM and sexual and relational well-being. Profile 2 participants presented higher sexual and relational well-being (i.e., higher sexual satisfaction, lower sexual depression, and fewer interpersonal conflicts) than those in profile 3. By documenting distinct CIT and DM profiles and tying them to different levels of relational and sexual well-being, this study could guide practitioners in designing tailored interventions.

Language: en