SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dussault, Girard M, Fernet M, Godbout N. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10538712.2022.2090477

PMID

35715345

Abstract

The current mixed-method study aimed to 1) identify different childhood interpersonal trauma (CIT) and dispositional mindfulness (DM) profiles in an adult sample; 2) illustrate these profiles with qualitative data documenting childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and CIT survivors' perceptions of their own DM; and 3) examine profile differences on sexual and relational outcomes. Participants were 292 adults who completed an online questionnaire. A subsample of participants having reported a history of CSA (n = 51) also completed semi-structured interviews. Hierarchical cluster, comparison, and content analyses were performed. Analyses yielded three profiles: 1) Lower victimization, high mindfulness; 2) Psychological victimization, low mindfulness; and 3) Multi-victimization, low mindfulness. Participants in profile 1 presented the lowest frequency of CIT experiences and the highest levels of DM and sexual and relational well-being. Profile 2 participants presented higher sexual and relational well-being (i.e., higher sexual satisfaction, lower sexual depression, and fewer interpersonal conflicts) than those in profile 3. By documenting distinct CIT and DM profiles and tying them to different levels of relational and sexual well-being, this study could guide practitioners in designing tailored interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

childhood sexual abuse; Childhood interpersonal trauma; dispositional mindfulness; relational well-being; sexual well-being

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print