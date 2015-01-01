SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Javed S, Usmani S, Sarfraz Z, Sarfraz A, Hanif A, Firoz A, Baig R, Sharath M, Walia N, Cherrez-Ojeda I, Ahmed S. J. Community Hosp. Intern. Med. Perspect. 2022; 12(3): 33-39.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.55729/2000-9666.1053

35711397

PMC9195082

Electronic cigarettes have grown in popularity due to natural curiosity, novel flavors, and advertising as both a means to aid smoking cessation and a "safe" smoking option. There is a substantial body of research on the harmful physical health effects of vaping, but there are relatively few studies on its mental health effects, particularly in adolescents 10-21 years of age. The purpose of this review is to examine the negative effects of vaping on mental health, in particular depression and suicidality. Using the databases PubMed, Scopus, Cochrane Library, and the search engine Google Scholar, we focused on observational studies looking into association between vaping, depression and suicidality. We found 7255 studies; after removing duplicates and other irrelevant articles, 106 articles were left. After reviewing the abstracts and titles, 99 citations were manually removed, 7 studies were included in the final review. Suicide attempts were significantly higher among e-cigarette users compared to non-users. E-cigarette use was associated with depression, suicidal ideation and suicide attempt. Suicide attempts were significantly higher among e-cigarette users compared to non-users. It is critical to raise awareness about the association between electronic cigarettes and adolescent mental health.


Depression; Mental health; Suicidality; Vaping; Electronic cigarettes

