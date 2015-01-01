SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Musharraf M, Aslam A, Baig L. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2022; 72(5): 822-826.

(Copyright © 2022, Pakistan Medical Association)

10.47391/JPMA.166

35713038

OBJECTIVE: To explore the role of media during mass casualty events and its impact on people.

METHODS: The qualitative thematic content analysis was conducted at Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, from 2018 to 2020 and comprised of semi-structured in-depth interviews and focus group discussions involving participants from the health sector and policymakers at the provincial level. The Frontline Workers such as the ambulance drivers and the first-aid-givers were also included. Data was subjected to conventional content analysis to generate themes.

RESULTS: There were 5 in-depth interviews and 4 focus group discussions in the study. Qualitative analysis revealed that the media has a great deal to do in times of a disaster. The media is the strongest weapon and largely impacts people's mind and behaviour, but it has been playing with their emotions and creating unrest among them.

CONCLUSION: There is a need for the policymakers to set guidelines and define the role of the media in times of a disaster.


Mass casualty, Media, Catastrophe.

