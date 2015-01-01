|
Maple M, Cerel J, Sanford R, Shand F, Batterham PJ, Bhullar N. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35713122
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A brief screener assessing experience of exposure to suicide for use in therapeutic settings is warranted. To examine the concurrent validity of such a screening tool, labeled as the Suicide Exposure Experience Screener (SEES), the associations of the two SEES items: (i) reported closeness with the person who died by suicide and (ii) perceived impact of suicide death with psychological distress are presented.
Language: en
psychological distress; impact; bereavement; closeness; scale validation; suicide exposure; therapy