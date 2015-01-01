Abstract

Chronic limb-threatening ischemia is rarely associated with previous traumatic injury. We present a case of a 28-year-old male with progressive digit ulcers, a weak pulse, cyanosis, and a cold limb. Eight months prior, he had a motorcycle accident resulting in a right clavicle fracture and brachial plexus injury. Computed tomography angiography revealed occlusion of the right subclavian artery near a surgically implanted reduction plate. The patient underwent an open subclavian-brachial bypass with a reversed saphenous vein graft. His postoperative recovery was uneventful. After 3 months, he had a euthermic right hand with a palpable pulse and his ulcers had completely healed. This case reinforces the need for patients with a neurological deficit in the upper extremity caused by blunt trauma to undergo thorough vascular examination to identify potential arterial injury and compromised perfusion.

