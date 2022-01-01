Abstract

A 56-year-old man with shortness of breath, severe chest pain, and cold sweats after a motor vehicle crash presented to the emergency department (ED). He had low blood pressure (80/54 mm Hg), tachycardia (118 beats/min), and low Glasgow Coma Scale score (E3V4M5). He was intubated immediately on arrival because of shock. Extended focused assessment with sonography for trauma showed no hemopneumothorax, pericardial effusion, or intra-abdominal free fluid. Portable chest radiography was performed (Figure 1). Because the patient was hemodynamically unstable and a blunt aortic injury was suspected, focused transesophageal echocardiography was performed immediately by an emergency physician in the ED (Figure 2, Video E1 [available at http://www.annemergmed.com/]).

Language: en