Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the role of protective factors in suicidal ideation among medical students. This study aimed to examine the association between suicidal ideation and protective (self-esteem/ego-resiliency/social support) and risk (depression/social anxiety) factors.



METHODS: Data on sociodemographic factors, depression, social anxiety, self-esteem, ego-resiliency, social support, and current suicidal ideation were collected from 408 medical students. A logistic regression model was constructed to identify the independent impact of potential influencing factors on suicidal ideation. Potential moderating effects were also explored.



RESULTS: Thirty-eight participants (9.3%) reported experiencing suicidal ideation. Younger age, higher levels of depression, social anxiety, and lower levels of self-esteem, ego-resiliency, and social support were found to be significantly correlated with suicidal ideation. In the final model, higher levels of depression and social anxiety were associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation, while higher levels of self-esteem and social support were associated with a decreased risk of suicidal ideation. Although the independent effect was not significant, the interactions of ego-resiliency with both depression and social anxiety on suicidal ideation were significant. Higher levels of ego-resiliency acted as a buffer against suicidal ideation among those with higher levels of depression or social anxiety.



CONCLUSIONS: In addition to risk factors, this study revealed the underlying protective and moderating factors of suicidal ideation among medical students. Mental health programs focusing on enhancing ego-resiliency, self-esteem, and social support may contribute to suicide prevention in medical students.

