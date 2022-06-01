SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fay KE, Onwuzurike C, Finley A, Miller E. Contraception 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.contraception.2022.06.006

35716807

Integration of anti-oppression approaches into clinical practice, including sexual and reproductive health, is needed. Reproductive coercion is a common form of violence that directly impacts sexual and reproductive health. Person-centered harm reduction strategies for reproductive coercion can be integrated readily into routine care utilizing clinicians' existing skill set. Interventions for reproductive coercion may serve as a proof of concept for the incorporation of anti-violence and healing justice efforts within medical care.


Intimate Partner Violence; Abortion; Coercion; Contraception Behavior; Family Planning Services; Harm Reduction; Patient-Centered Care; Sexually Transmitted Diseases

