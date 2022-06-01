Abstract

Integration of anti-oppression approaches into clinical practice, including sexual and reproductive health, is needed. Reproductive coercion is a common form of violence that directly impacts sexual and reproductive health. Person-centered harm reduction strategies for reproductive coercion can be integrated readily into routine care utilizing clinicians' existing skill set. Interventions for reproductive coercion may serve as a proof of concept for the incorporation of anti-violence and healing justice efforts within medical care.

