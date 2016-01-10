Abstract

BACKGROUND: Among individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD), medications for OUD (MOUD) may lower suicide risk. Therefore, it is important that individuals with OUD and suicidality receive MOUD. This study examined associations between clinically recognized suicidality and subsequent initiation or continuation of MOUD among patients with OUD in the national Veterans Health Administration (VA).



METHODS: Electronic health record data were extracted for outpatients with OUD who received VA care 10/1/2016-7/31/2017. Suicidality was measured using diagnostic codes for suicidal ideation/attempt and patient record flags. Analyses were conducted separately among patients without prior-year MOUD receipt to examine MOUD initiation, and with prior-year MOUD receipt to examine MOUD continuation. Poisson regression models estimated likelihood of MOUD receipt in the following year for patients with prior-year suicidality relative to those without. Models were adjusted for sociodemographic and clinical characteristics.



RESULTS: Among 20,085 patients with no prior-year MOUD, 12% had suicidality and 12% received MOUD in the following year. Suicidality was positively associated with MOUD initiation (adjusted incidence rate ratio [aIRR]: 1.15, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.04-1.28). Among 10,162 patients with prior-year MOUD, 9% had suicidality and 84% received MOUD in the following year. Suicidality was negatively associated with MOUD continuation (aIRR: 0.95, 95% CI 0.91-0.98).



CONCLUSIONS: Among VA patients with OUD, clinically recognized suicidality may increase likelihood of MOUD initiation but decrease likelihood of continuation. Efforts to increase initiation overall and to support retention for patients with suicidality are needed.

