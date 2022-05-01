Abstract

PURPOSE: Adult support is inversely linked to health-affecting risk behaviors. This study aimed to describe adolescent-adult support network structure and quality, and to analyze associations among network properties, strength of emotional and instrumental support, and violence involvement among predominantly Black youth residing in neighborhoods with high levels of community violence.



METHODS: One hundred six youth from urban neighborhoods with high levels of community violence in Pittsburgh, PA completed egocentric social network surveys describing adult supports, measures of support across contexts, and past 30-day violence perpetration, victimization, and witnessing. Forty youth-identified adults completed complementary social network surveys. Poisson regression examined associations among strength of social support, adults' violence experiences, and youths' violence experiences.



RESULTS: Mean youth participant age was 16.7 years, 56% self-identified as female, and 84% as Black or African-American. Youth and adult participants reported high levels of violence exposure and involvement. Youth identified a mean of 4.8 adult supports. Identifying at least one immediate family member in their network was inversely related to violence perpetration (adjusted incidence rate ratio [aIRR] 0.44, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.22-0.89), victimization (aIRR 0.42, 95% CI 0.25-0.72), and witnessing (aIRR 0.48, 95% CI 0.35-0.64). The percent of adult supports involved in violence was directly associated with violence perpetration (aIRR 1.81, 95% CI 1.07-3.07), victimization (aIRR 1.95, 95% CI 1.09-3.45), and witnessing (aIRR 1.85, 95% CI 1.25-2.73). Few associations emerged between the structure of youth-reported adolescent-adult social networks and violence.



DISCUSSION: Network-based interventions combined with healing-centered services attuned to violence experiences among Black youth and their adult supports may offer opportunities to leverage youths' existing adult support network and reduce violence.

