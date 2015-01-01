Abstract

Carfentanil is a potent opioid with no medical use in humans; it presents a serious threat to public health and road safety due to its presence in the illicit drug supply, potency of the drug and instances of use prior to the operation of a motor vehicle. The identification and quantitation of carfentanil using liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry was performed in blood samples obtained through impaired driving-related investigations from 2017 to 2019. In a series of 66 cases submitted to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Ontario, Canada, blood concentrations of carfentanil ranged from less than 0.04 to 2.1 ng/mL in the population studied. Driving behaviors frequently came to the attention of concerned citizens, decreased levels of consciousness were commonly reported and a variety of medical interventions were required, in some cases, to preserve life due to apparent opioid toxicity.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

Language: en