Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to evaluate social media's role in facilitating criminal activities in Zimbabwe and determine how social media platforms have been embraced by the Zimbabwean police to curb criminal activities.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A total of 72 participants from the Zimbabwean police and 5 non-police security experts were invited to participate in this study through questionnaires and in-depth interviews. The study was confined to an urban policing area, which is policed by approximately 400 police officers.



FINDINGS The facilitation of violent protests was found to be the major threat that is posed by social media in Zimbabwe, with social media platforms playing a catalytic role in fuelling these violent protests. Social media is also playing a significant role in the spread of fake news, with the intention of causing fear and panic amongst citizens.



FINDINGS also reveal that the Zimbabwe police have embraced social media platforms for sharing crime prevention tips, receiving crime reports, engaging with citizens and gathering crime intelligence.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The study provides context-specific information on the threats posed by social media on a developing nation that has been characterised by a myriad of socio-economic challenges, as well as how these social media platforms have been embraced for crime prevention and control. Given limited empirical research on social media and national security in Zimbabwe, this study adds to the existing body of knowledge.