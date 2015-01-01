Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to examine the "engage" pilot project and related processes for identifying individuals vulnerable to becoming involved in serious and organised crime groups (OCGs).



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH In this, a six-stage process developed in the five pilot sites to guide interventions is described. The project identified 18 individuals who have confirmed low level involvement in OCGs based in 5 areas of Greater Manchester by combining risk factors and the connecting of records held by law enforcement agencies.



FINDINGS Key risk factors found to be associated with the 18 individuals identified are described in relation to literature and discussed in terms of future intervention possibilities. A brief description of the key findings of the evaluation of the pilot project is also included.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Together these findings are discussed to explore the challenges of preventative interventions tailored towards young people already involved in criminality and offers recommendations for future programmes in this field.