Citation
Westall A. Safer Communities 2021; 20(1): 31-41.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE This paper aims to contribute towards our knowledge and understanding of volunteer street patrols working within community safety and pluralised policing. Through the increased responsibilisation of communities and individuals, volunteers are taking to the streets to help others in need and support the community safety infrastructure. The example of volunteer street patrols is used to explore the motivations of individuals participating in the local delivery of community safety and policing.
Keywords
Community Safety; Empowerment; Motivations; Policing; Responsibilisation; Volunteering