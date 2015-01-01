SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sharpe BM, Collison KL, Lynam DR, Miller JD. Behav. Sci. Law 2021; 39(5): 663-677.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/bsl.2538

unavailable

Machiavellianism is a personality construct characterized by cynicism, callousness, and skillful manipulation of others to achieve personal gains. We review the Machiavellianism literature with a particular focus on its measurement alongside narcissism and psychopathy in the so-called "Dark Triad" (DT). We discuss criticisms of Machiavellianism on the grounds of insufficient construct validity as well as its virtual indistinguishability from psychopathy when assessed by commonly used instruments. As a response to these criticisms, we offer the super-short form of the Five Factor Machiavellianism Inventory (FFMI-SSF) as an alternative. The goal of the present study was to evaluate the FFMI-SSF in relation to psychopathy and basic personality traits (i.e., the Five Factor Model) and to compare it to widely used measures of the DT and psychopathy in a large undergraduate sample (n = 1004).


Language: en

Dark Triad; FFMI-SSF; Machiavellianism; personality; psychopathy

