Citation
Katz RR, Fondacaro MR. Behav. Sci. Law 2021; 39(6): 708-730.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Justifications for punishment are generally grounded in retribution or consequentialism. Retribution is rooted in and legitimized by common sense notions of free will, claiming that offenders freely and rationally choose to commit a criminal act, and are therefore deserving of punishment. Consequentialism does not necessitate a reliance on a belief in free will, and views punishment as means to a valuable end. In recent years, neuroscientific research has challenged the notion of free will, providing one pathway for a public shift away from retribution and towards consequentialism. To date, no studies have examined whether educating participants about biopsychosocial effects of trauma that are often outside of conscious awareness may contribute to free will doubt. This study used a 2 (biopsychosocial information, neutral information) × 2 (juvenile offender, adult offender) between subjects design and measured beliefs in free will, judgments of culpability, and justifications for punishment.
Language: en
Keywords
biopsychosocial; consequentialism; free will; punishment; retribution; trauma