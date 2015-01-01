Abstract

Prenatal alcohol exposure produces a broad range of primary disabilities that lead to adverse life course outcomes in children raised in adverse environments. Inappropriate sexual behaviors are a commonly occurring secondary disability, with a large minority of individuals with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) displaying sexual aggression. Adults with FASD who commit repeated criminal sexual acts may be subject to legal proceedings for indefinite involuntary civil confinement as sexually violent predators/persons (SVP) in certain jurisdictions in the United States. Studies about the diagnostic practices among psychologists and psychiatrists retained by states to evaluate individuals as SVP do not recognize FASD as a mental disorder, despite the likelihood that hundreds of individuals petitioned for involuntary commitment suffer from FASD. Establishing an FASD diagnosis may provide exculpatory evidence to refute a government petition that an individual suffers from a mental condition that affects emotional or volitional capacity by predisposing the person to committing criminal sexual behavior. This article provides a framework for identifying, assessing, and deciding whether individuals with the FASD diagnosis suffer from the legally defined mental disorder that is necessary to indefinitely confine individuals as SVP.

