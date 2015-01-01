Abstract

Background



The preparation of an interview script is a crucial step to ensure the success of a study.



Objective



Describe the process of construction, validation, and adaptation of an instrument aimed at surveying young adults living in subnormal clusters.



Method



Based on the Social Determinants of Health and the theme of youth, initial versions of two interview scripts were prepared between October and December 2017 for later validation and application: one aimed at young adults living in subnormal clusters and another at Primary Health Care (PHC) workers. After that, pretests were performed and the final versions were produced.



Results



Content validation was conducted by a group of nine specialist judges. Overall, instrument comprehensiveness received the worst evaluation in the script aimed at the PHC workers, whereas lack of necessary items was pointed out by 44.4% of the judges in the script aimed at the young adults. Both scripts were well assessed regarding comprehensibility, objectivity, and pertinence. After validation, the scripts were applied to three PHC workers and three young adults living in subnormal clusters. Problems with question order and theme chaining were identified.



Conclusion



The final scripts approached the interview to a proposal for greater dialogue between researcher and participant.



Introdução A construção do roteiro de entrevista é uma etapa crucial para garantir o sucesso da pesquisa. Objetivo Descrever o processo de construção, validação e adaptação de instrumento voltado à pesquisa com população jovem que vive em aglomerados subnormais. Método A partir do referencial dos determinantes sociais da saúde e da temática da juventude foram elaboradas as versões iniciais de dois roteiros de entrevista, entre outubro e dezembro de 2017, para posterior validação e aplicação: um voltado para os jovens vivendo em aglomerados subnormais e outro para os trabalhadores da atenção básica. Posteriormente, foram realizados o pré-teste e a elaboração da versão final. Resultados A validação do conteúdo foi realizada por nove especialistas. Na avaliação geral do roteiro dos trabalhadores, o quesito com pior avaliação foi a abrangência do instrumento, e, na avaliação do formulário dos jovens, a ausência de itens foi mencionada por 44,4% dos juízes. Em ambos os roteiros, a compreensibilidade, a objetividade e a pertinência foram bem avaliadas. Os roteiros pós-validação foram aplicados a três trabalhadores e três jovens. Foram identificados problemas no ordenamento das questões e no encadeamento dos assuntos. Conclusão Os roteiros finais aproximaram a entrevista de uma proposta de maior diálogo entre pesquisador e participante.

