Abstract

Background



Female homicides present high magnitude and transcendence in the Northeast region of Brazil.



Objective



To analyze the temporal evolution of mortality due to female homicide in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and its health regions between 2000 and 2016.



Method



Ecological study using negative binomial regression for trend analysis.



Results



The average mortality rate for the period analyzed was 5.08 deaths per 100,000 women, with the highest rates observed in the metropolitan region (5.92) and in the municipality of Mossoró (5.60). Most of the deaths were of unmarried women, with the use of firearms, and occurred at home. There was an upward trend in mortality in all age groups up to age 49 and in the metropolitan region of João Câmara. An upward trend was also observed in the mortality rate of firearm homicides in all health regions of the state, except for Caicó and Pau dos Ferros, where these rates showed a stationary trend.



Conclusion



The state of Rio Grande do Norte and its health regions show female homicide rates similar to those of countries with the greatest violence against women, indicating the need for greater investments in the protection network for women in situations of domestic violence.



Introdução Os homicídios femininos apresentam elevada magnitude e transcendência no Nordeste brasileiro. Objetivo Analisar a evolução temporal da mortalidade por homicídio feminino no estado do Rio Grande do Norte (RN) e suas regiões de saúde nos anos 2000. Método Trata-se de um estudo ecológico que utilizou regressão binomial negativa para a análise de tendência. Resultados A taxa de mortalidade média no período foi de 5,08 óbitos por 100.000 mulheres, com as maiores taxas observadas na Região Metropolitana (5,92 óbitos) e Mossoró (5,60 óbitos). A maior proporção de óbitos ocorreu em solteiras, perpetrados por arma de fogo e localizados no domicílio. Verificou-se uma tendência de aumento da mortalidade em todas as faixas etárias até os 49 anos e na Região Metropolitana de João Câmara. Também se constatou tendência de alta na taxa de mortalidade por homicídios por arma de fogo em todas as regiões de saúde, exceto Caicó e Pau dos Ferros, onde houve estacionariedade nas taxas. Conclusão O estado do Rio Grande do Norte e suas regiões de saúde apresentam taxas de homicídios femininos semelhantes aos países com maior violência contra as mulheres, indicando a necessidade de maiores investimentos na rede de proteção à mulher em situação de violência doméstica.

