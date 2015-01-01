Abstract

The work "New and old faces of violence in the 21st century: a view of Brazilian literature in the field of health"1, organized by Maria Cecília de Souza Minayo and Simone Gonçalves de Assis portrays the multiple faces of violence in Brazil through scientific production in the field of health at the beginning of the 21st century. Consisting of 26 chapters, the book is the result of the effort of 48 authors who selected 2,477 texts published between 2001 and 2013 and critically analyzed them. It is a continuation of two previous reviews, published in 1990 and 2003, also prepared by researchers from Claves (ENSP/Fiocruz).



At first glance, the four parts that make up the work seem to overlap, but in reality they complement each other. Part I is called "Violence and Accidents: Reference Bases in the Health Field" and has seven chapters. Part II, "Violence according to life cycles and gender", is composed of four chapters. In part III, "Violence in Institutions", there are five chapters. And finally, in part IV, "Violence in situations of vulnerability", there are 10 chapters.



In the first chapter, "The multiple tentacles of violence that affect health", the organizers claim that violence is inherent to human life and social interactions. In Brazil, they highlight the role of drug trafficking and death squads, the lack of investigation and preventive actions, police violence and impunity, leading to an increase in homicides with the use of firearms, especially among young people. . Among the victims, most are black, poor and resident of urban peripheries.



The second chapter explains the methodology and the selected databases. Only documents from the health area were included. The authors highlight the increase in scientific production on violence, from 19 texts until 1969 to 543 in 1990-2000 and 2,447 between 2001 and 2013. This is a valuable chapter, not only as an essential part of the work, but also as a example of rigor in the elaboration of a research methodology...



A obra "Novas e velhas faces da violência no século XXI: visão da literatura brasileira no campo da saúde"1, organizada por Maria Cecília de Souza Minayo e Simone Gonçalves de Assis retrata as múltiplas faces da violência no Brasil por meio da produção científica no campo da saúde no início do século XXI. Constituído por 26 capítulos, o livro é resultado do esforço de 48 autores que selecionaram 2.477 textos publicados entre 2001 e 2013 e os analisaram criticamente. Trata-se da continuação de duas revisões anteriores, publicadas em 1990 e 2003, também elaboradas por pesquisadores do Claves (ENSP/ Fiocruz).



À primeira vista, as quatro partes que compõem a obra parecem se sobrepor, mas na realidade se complementam. A parte I é chamada "Violências e acidentes: bases referenciais do campo da saúde" e tem sete capítulos. Já a parte II, "Violências segundo ciclos de vida e gênero", é composta por quatro capítulos. Na parte III, "Violência nas instituições", há cinco capítulos. E, finalmente, na parte IV, "Violências em situações de vulnerabilidade", há 10 capítulos.



No primeiro capítulo, "Os múltiplos tentáculos da violência que afeta a saúde", as organizadoras afirmam que a violência é algo inerente à vida humana e às interações sociais. Destacam, no Brasil, o papel do tráfico de drogas e dos grupos de extermínio, a falta de investigação e de ações preventivas, a violência policial e a impunidade, levando ao aumento dos homicídios com o uso de armas de fogo, especialmente entre os jovens. Entre as vítimas, a maioria é negra, pobre e moradora de periferias urbanas.



O segundo capítulo explicita a metodologia e as bases de dados selecionadas. Incluíram-se apenas documentos da área de saúde. Os autores destacam o aumento da produção científica sobre a violência, passando de 19 textos até 1969 para 543 em 1990-2000 e 2.447 entre 2001 e 2013. Trata-se de um capítulo valioso, não só como parte essencial da obra, mas também como exemplo de rigor na elaboração de uma metodologia de pesquisa...

