Omollo WO. Int. J. Archit. Urban Devel. 2022; 12(2): 1-18.
An efficient road network remains among the topical issues in the international urban development forum. This is because roads link interrelated land uses in addition to connecting them with the contiguous metropolitan areas, thus a key contributing factor for an accelerated socio-economic uplift. To sustain this, planning standards that delimit urban road reserves are usually prepared and enforced through development control to ensure that roads are exclusively maintained for their intended purpose. This study, therefore, through a case study was undertaken in Kisii Town, Kenya investigates the extent to which the unauthorized developments on urban road reserves are regulated. It was steered by the public interest theory of regulation by targeting residential developments which were proportionately and randomly drawn from the seven residential neighbourhoods. Data were collected using a high-resolution satellite image and a questionnaire. Data analysis relied on GIS, t-test, logistic regression, and linear regression. Research findings demonstrated a statistically significant difference between the approved physical planning standards that are used in regulating road reserves and the extent of compliance by developers. Compliance generally declined by a mean of four metres, signifying that the County Government of Kisii did not undertake adequate development control. Non-compliance was mostly heightened by the developers' unawareness of the building plan approval process and that the buildings needed to be inspected during construction. This study deepens the international debate on development control by spatially and statistically illuminating how the extent of compliance with the planning standards that regulate road reserves may be empirically analyzed.
Language: en