Abstract

The primary purpose of this research is to inves‌tigate the effect of land-use spatial configuration and s‌treet network s‌tructure on people's mental safety in local contexts. A review of various theoretical frameworks demons‌trates a feasible causal relationship between morphology and the psychological dimension of safety. Hence, this paper emphasizes the assessment of the effect of urban land configuration, which influences the movement behavior of residents, on the psychological safety of residents of mahallas is. This research begins with a review of the literature to identify the gap in the theoretical literature and carry out the problem-finding to obtain an analytical model of research to examine the proximity of uses introduced in three types of proximity. Then, parameters will be evaluated in this framework using the software. The research inves‌tigates variables' interactions based on Space Syntax, spatial parameters of connectivity value, spatial integration/segregation, attractive uses, movement behavior, density, and mahallas' main and peripheral centers. The results indicate that the safety of urban areas depends on how uses are located and, consequently, on the movement behavior of users'. The comparison of the two mahallas showed that compared to Bazar, Manzarie offers a better arrangement of uses in the inner axes and sub-nodes. It es‌tablishes an appropriate spatial relationship between its various gravity points, thus bringing about various movement behaviors. Therefore, it displaces more people in the axes connecting different uses, allowing surveillance and spatial dynamics.

