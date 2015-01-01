|
Abstract
Investigating the effectiveness and relationship between environmental factors and the quality of the educational environment in the students' mental health is the main Statement of the problem in current research. Intending to recognize environmental quality components and their role in predicting the students' mental health in the educational environments, the present study has proposed the following hypotheses: There seems to be a direct and significant relationship between the environmental quality and the students' mental health. and It seems that the functional component of the environmental quality has the greatest influence on mental health prediction. The research method is descriptive of correlation type using structural equation model. The statistical population of the study was selected from the coeducational Highschool students of Sama schools related to the Islamic Azad University of Arak, and 270 individuals were selected using the convenience sampling technique. To collect the data, texts, and documents, as well as two questionnaires of Goldberg's mental health and environmental quality, were used. Also, for the data analysis, factor analysis, and SPSS software were employed along with descriptive (mean and standard deviation) and inferential (Pearson's correlation coefficient and multiple regression) statistical methods. The results indicate that there is a significant relationship between environmental quality and the students' mental health. It was also found that 51% of mental health changes are predictable based on the mental health in the educational environment. Moreover, it was concluded that the functional component of environmental quality has the greatest impact on predicting the students' mental health.
Language: en