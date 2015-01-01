Abstract

The special act for the management of disasters in super high-rise buildings and complex buildings with underground connections included the installation of a certain area of evacuation safety layer within 30 floors for high-rise buildings. However, for high-rise buildings with 30 stories or less, there is no separate regulation for evacuation safety floors. For high-rise apartments with less than 30 stories that do not have regulations for evacuation safety floors, an underground parking lot can be designated as a refuge shelter-in-place (SIP). This study aims to provide an optimal evacuation plan for evacuation simulations in high-rise apartments. This plan will ensure that the occupants are safely evacuated to the refuge SIP within a minimum timeframe. Evacuation simulations are conducted to establish an optimum evacuation plan. This is because there could be delays in the evacuation time as well as human casualties when evacuating to a SIP using stairs for the elderly and the disabled. Therefore, the elderly and the disabled use elevators to evacuate. The scenarios in this study were simulated on the basis of the number of occupants, the speed of the elevator, the number of evacuation stairs as SIP escape routes, and whether the elevator was used.



===



초고층 및 지하연계 복합건축물 재난관리에 관한 특별법이 제정되어 초고층 건축물의 경우 30층 이내마다 일정한 면적의 피난안전 층을 의무적으로 설치하도록 규정하지만, 30층 이하의 고층 건축물의 경우 피난안전 층에 관한 규정이 따로 없다. 피난안전 층에 관한 규정이 없는 30층 이하의 고층 아파트의 경우 지하주차장을 대피 시설(SIP, Shelter In Place)로 지정할 수 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 고층 아파트로 피난 시뮬레이션을 실행하여 재실자들이 최소한의 시간으로 안전하게 대피시설로 대피하도록 최적의 피난계획을 제시하고자 한다. 피난계획을 수립하기 위해서 피난 시뮬레이션을 진행하는데, 고령자와 장애인의 경우 계단을 이용하여 대피시설로 대피 시 대피 시간의 지연에 따른 인명피해를 초래할 수 있다. 따라서, 고령자와 장애인은 승강기를 이용하여 대피를 진행한다. 본 연구에서 재실자의 인원수, 승강기의 사용 여부, 승강기의 속도 변화와 피난 계단 추가에 따른 SIP 대피 경로 수에 따라 시나리오를 구성하여 시뮬레이션을 진행하였다.

Language: ko