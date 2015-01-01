|
김, 황, 김, 정. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 47-55.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Abstract
In recent years, the frequent occurrence of extreme weather due to climate change has increased the possibility of potential danger across the world. Additionally, South Korea has been consistently exposed to disaster risk. Studies on the prediction of damage from natural disasters are critical for the government and local governments to formulate disaster recovery policies. However, the scope of risk analysis evaluation indicators currently utilized by the relevant organizations comprises limitations, as there are no consistent standards for indicator selection. From this viewpoint, this study selected 118 surrogate indicators, including indicators frequently used in previous studies, and conducted a survey with 52 experts in the disaster field to examine the possibility of use of these indicators. As a result of the expert survey, 37 indicators were analyzed as "very appropriate" and 54 indicators were analyzed as "appropriate" regarding their possibility of use. Finally, we suggested four natural disaster risk assessment methods, which can be used in policymaking by the government and local governments in the future.
