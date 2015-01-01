Abstract

In recent years, the frequent occurrence of extreme weather due to climate change has increased the possibility of potential danger across the world. Additionally, South Korea has been consistently exposed to disaster risk. Studies on the prediction of damage from natural disasters are critical for the government and local governments to formulate disaster recovery policies. However, the scope of risk analysis evaluation indicators currently utilized by the relevant organizations comprises limitations, as there are no consistent standards for indicator selection. From this viewpoint, this study selected 118 surrogate indicators, including indicators frequently used in previous studies, and conducted a survey with 52 experts in the disaster field to examine the possibility of use of these indicators. As a result of the expert survey, 37 indicators were analyzed as "very appropriate" and 54 indicators were analyzed as "appropriate" regarding their possibility of use. Finally, we suggested four natural disaster risk assessment methods, which can be used in policymaking by the government and local governments in the future.



===



최근 기후변화로 인한 극한기상의 빈번한 발생은 전 세계적으로 잠재적 위험발생 가능성을 증대시키고 있으며 우리나라도 이러한 재해위험에 지속적으로 노출되어 있다. 자연재난으로 인한 인명, 재산 피해에 대한 사전 예측⋅평가 연구는 국가 및 지역별 피해 저감방안을 마련하는데 매우 중요하다. 하지만, 현재 유관기관에서 수행하는 위험도분석 평가지표의 범위는 매우 광범위하고 지표선정에 대한 일관된 기준이 없어 한계가 있다. 이러한 관점에서 본 연구는 선행연구에서 빈번히 사용된 평가지표를 포함하여 118개의 대리지표를 선정하고 활용 가능성을 검토하기 위하여 52명의 재난⋅재해분야 전문가들을 대상으로 설문조사를 실시하였다. 전문가 설문조사 결과, 37개의 지표가 '적극 추천'으로, 54개의 지표가 '추천' 지표로 분석되어 대리지표의 활용 가능성을 검토할 수 있었으며, 위험도분석 평가지표 수집을 위한 제언을 통해 향후 국가 및 지자체 방재계획 수립 시 활용 가능한 평가지표 선정방안을 제시하였다.

Language: ko