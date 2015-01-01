Abstract

This study aimed to organize the concept and measuring scope of Safety Consciousness to apply it to the Regional Safety Index. The definition and measuring scope of safety consciousness need to be determined objectively so that anyone can accept it, since it can be interpreted subjectively. Therefore, we attempted to develop the logic objectively by analyzing the legal system, social norms, expert opinions, and surveys. First, safety consciousness was defined as a concept that is revealed from personal safety perception to safety action. Second, for perception to be linked to action, a variable that leads an individual to place high value to safety is important. Third, to develop safety consciousness, the following process is necessary: Institutionalization → Culturalization → Perception → Action, which is the measuring scope of safety consciousness. Finally, the roles of the public and individuals, and unclear concepts were clarified.



본 연구는 지역안전지수에 적용할 수 있는 안전의식 개념 및 측정범위 설정 연구이다. 안전의식은 보는 관점에 따라 주관적 해석이 가능하다. 그래서 누구나 수용할 수 있는 객관적 정의 및 측정범위 설정이 필요하다. 따라서 법 제도, 사회통념, 전문가 의견, 현재 활용되고 있는 설문조사 등을 분석했다. 분석결과 첫째, 안전의식은 국민 개개인의 안전인식을 바탕으로 안전행동으로 옮겨지는 과정이다. 둘째, 인식이 행동으로 연결되기 위해서는 개개인에게 자의적⋅타의적으로 안전에 대한 가치 부여가 필요가 있다. 셋째, 안전의식 측정범위는 제도→문화→인식→행동으로 연결되는 과정이다. 이외에도 안전의식 관련 공공기관 및 개인의 역할 등 기존의 불명확한 개념도 정리했다.

