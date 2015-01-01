|
Citation
신, 이, 원, 박. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 93-100.
Vernacular Title
안전의식 개념 및 측정범위 연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This study aimed to organize the concept and measuring scope of Safety Consciousness to apply it to the Regional Safety Index. The definition and measuring scope of safety consciousness need to be determined objectively so that anyone can accept it, since it can be interpreted subjectively. Therefore, we attempted to develop the logic objectively by analyzing the legal system, social norms, expert opinions, and surveys. First, safety consciousness was defined as a concept that is revealed from personal safety perception to safety action. Second, for perception to be linked to action, a variable that leads an individual to place high value to safety is important. Third, to develop safety consciousness, the following process is necessary: Institutionalization → Culturalization → Perception → Action, which is the measuring scope of safety consciousness. Finally, the roles of the public and individuals, and unclear concepts were clarified.
Language: ko