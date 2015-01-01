Abstract

In Korea, considering that the accuracy of fire scenario evaluation is reduced by performance-based design, it is assumed that the sprinkler does not operate. In other countries, the design continues to be researched considering the operation probability of the sprinkler. In particular, the operation probability that divides the effect after operation is analyzed. Therefore, the operation probability was analyzed by considering the effect of sprinkler operation using domestic fire statistics. As a result, it was found that the probability of successful operation for fire extinguishment was 44%, the success of suppression was 32%, and failure to operate was 24%. As a result of a comparison with data from other countries, the probability of operating, 76%, was lower than that of studies from other countries. When comparing the probability results for successful fire extinguishment, success of suppression, and failure to operate, it was confirmed that the probability of successful suppression was slightly different.



Keywords: Sprinkler Operation Probability, Fire Risk, Fire Risk Assessment, Fire Scenario



국내 성능설계 시 화재 시나리오의 경우 스프링클러가 미 작동한다는 것을 가정하여 설계를 하고 있어 화재 시나리오의 정확성이 저하될 것으로 판단된다. 국외의 경우 스프링클러의 작동확률을 고려한 설계를 위해 지속적인 연구를 진행하고 있으며, 특히 작동 이후 효과를 구분하여 작동확률에 대하여 분석하고 있다. 이에 국내 화재통계자료를 활용하여 스프링클러 작동 이후 효과를 고려하여 작동확률을 분석하였다. 그 결과 소화성공 44%, 억제성공 32%, 미작동 24%의 작동확률을 도출하였다. 또한 국외 자료와 비교한 결과 작동유무에 대한 확률은 76%로 국외 연구 결과에 비해 낮게 분석되었다. 소화성공, 억제성공, 미작동에 대한 확률 결과를 비교했을 때 억제성공의 확률이 다소 차이가 있는 것으로 확인하였다.

