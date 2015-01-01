|
진, 김, 권, 서. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 119-126.
건축물 화재통계자료를 활용한 스프링클러 작동확률 분석에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
unavailable
In Korea, considering that the accuracy of fire scenario evaluation is reduced by performance-based design, it is assumed that the sprinkler does not operate. In other countries, the design continues to be researched considering the operation probability of the sprinkler. In particular, the operation probability that divides the effect after operation is analyzed. Therefore, the operation probability was analyzed by considering the effect of sprinkler operation using domestic fire statistics. As a result, it was found that the probability of successful operation for fire extinguishment was 44%, the success of suppression was 32%, and failure to operate was 24%. As a result of a comparison with data from other countries, the probability of operating, 76%, was lower than that of studies from other countries. When comparing the probability results for successful fire extinguishment, success of suppression, and failure to operate, it was confirmed that the probability of successful suppression was slightly different.
Language: ko