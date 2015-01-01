|
이, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 127-138.
계층적 분석을 통한 항공기 격납고 소화시스템의 화재위험 요인별 가중치 산정
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Aircraft hangars are used to store and maintain aircraft. Although the frequency of fires in such hangars is low, the physical damage caused by a fire can be extremely large, and thus it is important to verify the reliability of an automatic fire suppression system. For intensive fire management, it is necessary to identify the risk factors of an automatic fire suppression system and calculate the weights for each factor. In this study, through a hierarchical analysis, fire risk factors of an automatic fire suppression system used in aircraft hangars were identified and the weights for each risk factor were calculated. As the analysis results indicate, the risk of failing in the initial fire suppression factor of foamhead fire suppression system was the highest among the 26 items considered and the calculated weight can be used as basic data necessary for a future quantitative fire risk assessment of an aircraft hangar fire suppression system.
Language: ko