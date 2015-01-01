Abstract

Aircraft hangars are used to store and maintain aircraft. Although the frequency of fires in such hangars is low, the physical damage caused by a fire can be extremely large, and thus it is important to verify the reliability of an automatic fire suppression system. For intensive fire management, it is necessary to identify the risk factors of an automatic fire suppression system and calculate the weights for each factor. In this study, through a hierarchical analysis, fire risk factors of an automatic fire suppression system used in aircraft hangars were identified and the weights for each risk factor were calculated. As the analysis results indicate, the risk of failing in the initial fire suppression factor of foamhead fire suppression system was the highest among the 26 items considered and the calculated weight can be used as basic data necessary for a future quantitative fire risk assessment of an aircraft hangar fire suppression system.



Keywords: Aircraft Hangar, AHP, Automatic Fire Suppression System



항공기 격납고는 항공기를 보관하고 정비하는 시설로 화재 발생빈도는 낮지만 화재로 인한 물적 피해가 매우크기 때문에 자동소화시스템의 신뢰성을 검증하는 것이 무엇보다 중요하다. 따라서 자동소화시스템의 화재위험요인을 식별하고 위험요인별 가중치를 산정하여 집중 관리할 필요가 있다. 본 연구에서는 계층적 분석을 통해 항공기 격납고 자동소화시스템의 화재위험 요인을 식별하고 위험요인별 가중치를 산정하였다. 분석결과 26개 항목 중 포헤드 소화시스템 초기화재 진압실패 위험도가 가장 높은 것으로 분석되었으며, 산정한 가중치는 향후 항공기 격납고 소화시스템에 대한 정량적 화재 위험성 평가에 필요한 기초자료로 활용할 수 있는 것으로 판단된다.

