Abstract

There are approximately 290 million blind people worldwide. Among them, approximately 40 million people are severely blind. Although systems and policies have been improved to enhance the convenience of the visually impaired, the standards related to evacuation safety in the case of fire have not been sufficiently improved. Therefore, in this study, to ensure the safe evacuation of the visually impaired in case of fire, domestic fire safety standards were derived by analyzing the development status of a domestic barrier-free system and related manuals based on the characteristics of evacuation behaviors of the visually impaired, as well as by reviewing the cases in the United States and the United Kingdom. As a result, the following measures were derived: 1) improving the display method for landmark elements, 2) customized fire safety education and training for employees, and 3) a plan to develop a personal emergency evacuation planning manual in accordance with the characteristics of a building. It is expected that these objectives can be used to improve fire safety standards and manuals and to develop related technologies for the visually impaired.



Keywords: Blind Person, Barrier-free, Evacuation Behavior, Personal Emergency Evacuation Planning



전 세계적으로 약 2억 9천만 명의 시각장애인이 존재하고 이 중 중증 시각장애인이 약 4천만 명으로 집계된다. 현재까지 시각장애인의 편의증진을 목적으로 제도나 정책이 개선되고 있으나 화재 시 피난안전에 관련된 기준의 개선은 매우 미흡한 실정이다. 이에 본 연구에서는 화재 시 시각장애인의 피난안전을 확보하기 위하여 시각장애인의 피난행동특성을 근거로 국내의 장애물 없는 생활환경(Barrier free) 제도 및 관련 매뉴얼 개발현황을 분석하고 미국과 영국의 사례를 검토하여 국내 화재안전기준의 개선방안을 도출하였다. 그 결과로서 ① 랜드마크적 요소 표시방법의 개선, ② 수요자 맞춤형 직원 화재안전교육 및 훈련, ③ 건물 특성에 따른 PEEP 매뉴얼 개발의 개선방안을 도출하였으며, 이를 통해 시각장애인과 관련된 화재안전기준 및 매뉴얼의 제고와 향후 관련 기술 등의 발전방향에 활용할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko