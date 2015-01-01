|
Vernacular Title
|
화재 시 고층건축물의 연돌효과에 따른 압력차 분석에 관한 연구
|
Abstract
|
As the number of high-rise buildings in Korea continues to increase, interest in the stack effect is increasing. In particular, in the event of a fire, as the indoor temperature increases, there is the problem that the stack effect increases. Accordingly, it is necessary to analyze the stack effect resulting from temperature change during a fire. In this study, by using CONTAMW simulation, the opening was opened or closed. In the case where the temperature of the fire room rises to the temperature of the growth period caused by a fire, the pressure difference in the building according to the temperature increase during a fire was confirmed. As a result, depending on whether the opening was opened or closed, the pressure difference was uniform for each layer, ranging from 0 to 100 Pa when opened. However, assuming a fire room, the pressure in the fire layer increased to approximately 250 Pa, and it was confirmed that the pressure difference varied greatly for each floor.
Language: ko