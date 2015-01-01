Abstract

As the number of high-rise buildings in Korea continues to increase, interest in the stack effect is increasing. In particular, in the event of a fire, as the indoor temperature increases, there is the problem that the stack effect increases. Accordingly, it is necessary to analyze the stack effect resulting from temperature change during a fire. In this study, by using CONTAMW simulation, the opening was opened or closed. In the case where the temperature of the fire room rises to the temperature of the growth period caused by a fire, the pressure difference in the building according to the temperature increase during a fire was confirmed. As a result, depending on whether the opening was opened or closed, the pressure difference was uniform for each layer, ranging from 0 to 100 Pa when opened. However, assuming a fire room, the pressure in the fire layer increased to approximately 250 Pa, and it was confirmed that the pressure difference varied greatly for each floor.



Keywords: Stack Effect, Smoke Behavior, Smoke Control, ContamW Simulation



국내의 고층건축물이 지속적으로 증가되어 감에 따라 연돌효과와 관련한 관심이 대두되고 있다. 특히 화재 시에는 실내의 온도가 높아지면서 연돌효과가 커지는 문제가 발생하고 있다. 이에 따라 화재 시 온도변화에 따른 연돌효과의 영향을 분석해야할 필요가 있다고 판단된다. 본 연구에서는 CONTAMW시뮬레이션을 이용하여 개구부의 개폐여부와 화재가 발생하여 화재실의 온도가 성장기의 온도로 상승한 경우를 설정하여 화재 시 온도상승에 따른 건축물 내의 압력차를 확인하였다. 그 결과 개구부의 개폐여부에 따라서는 개방 시에는 0~100 Pa 정도로 각 층마다 균일한 압력차를 보였다. 하지만 화재실을 가정하였을 때는 화재층의 압력이 250 Pa 정도로 높아지며, 각 층마다 압력차의 변동이 큰 것으로 확인되었다.

