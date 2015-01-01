|
Citation
|
김, 한, 김, 이, 진, 권. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 169-177.
|
Vernacular Title
|
화재성상 그래프를 이용한 필요내화시간 산정에 관한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In actual fires, the nature of fires varies from compartment to compartment. However, the domestic standard utilizes a uniform fire resistance of 60 min. Therefore, in this study, the required fire time was calculated by predicting the temperature of the compartment to check whether the domestic fire resistance standards are safe. The results show that, even if the facilities are divided into the same use, they all require different fire-resisting times and are at risk. In addition, simple calculations are proposed by recalculating the complex formula required to determine the fire resistance time.
Language: en