Abstract

In actual fires, the nature of fires varies from compartment to compartment. However, the domestic standard utilizes a uniform fire resistance of 60 min. Therefore, in this study, the required fire time was calculated by predicting the temperature of the compartment to check whether the domestic fire resistance standards are safe. The results show that, even if the facilities are divided into the same use, they all require different fire-resisting times and are at risk. In addition, simple calculations are proposed by recalculating the complex formula required to determine the fire resistance time.



Keywords: Required Fire Resistance Time, Predicting the Temperature, Simple Calculation



===



실제 화재에서는 구획실마다 모두 다른 화재 성상을 보이지만 국내 기준은 내화시간을 일률적이게 60분으로 적용하고 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 국내 내화기준이 화재에 대해 안전성을 갖고 있는지를 확인하기 위하여 구획실의 온도예측을 통해 필요내화시간을 산정하였다. 그 결과 서로 같은 용도로 구분되어 있는 시설일지라도 모두 다른 내화시간을 필요로 하여 위험성이 있는 것으로 나타났다. 또한 내화시간 산정 시 사용되는 공식은 복잡하여, 이를 간략화한 간이식을 제안했다.

Language: en