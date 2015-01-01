|
윤, 최. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 179-187.
화재의 영향을 받는 철근콘크리트 슬래브의 하중비에 따른 내화성능 및 깊이별 온도분포 평가
The yield or ultimate strength of a structure can be deteriorated by fire, leading to structural collapse. Temperature estimation has been studied in concrete members to identify the internal temperature distribution of reinforced concrete members at high temperatures. While foreign standards such as ACI 216 and Eurocode exist, no domestic standards have not been established for fire-resistant designs (temperature of components, strength reduction factor). This study discussed the temperature estimation and comparison of slab members using the methods of Hertz, Wickstrőm, Kodur, Eurocode, and ACI 216.1 and analyzed the differences from actual experiments by comparing reinforced concrete experiments, foreign standards, and existing studies.
Language: ko