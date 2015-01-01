Abstract

The yield or ultimate strength of a structure can be deteriorated by fire, leading to structural collapse. Temperature estimation has been studied in concrete members to identify the internal temperature distribution of reinforced concrete members at high temperatures. While foreign standards such as ACI 216 and Eurocode exist, no domestic standards have not been established for fire-resistant designs (temperature of components, strength reduction factor). This study discussed the temperature estimation and comparison of slab members using the methods of Hertz, Wickstrőm, Kodur, Eurocode, and ACI 216.1 and analyzed the differences from actual experiments by comparing reinforced concrete experiments, foreign standards, and existing studies.



Keywords: Reinforced Concrete, Slab, Fire Resistance Test, Eurocode, ACI



===



화재로 인한 손상으로 구조물의 강도가 저감될 수 있으며, 궁극적으로 구조물의 붕괴로 이어질 수 있다. 고온에서 철근콘크리트 부재의 내부 온도분포를 파악하기 위해 콘크리트 부재의 온도예측에 관한 연구가 수행되어져왔다. 또한, ACI 216.1과 Eurocode 와 같은 국외 기준에서는 화재 발생 시 철근콘크리트 내부의 온도를 제시하고 있다. 하지만, 현행 국내기준은 내화설계(부재의 온도, 강도감소계수)를 제시하지 않았다. 이 연구는 Hertz, Wickstrőm, Kodur, Eurocode, ACI 216.1에서 제시한 방법을 사용하여 슬래브 부재의 온도예측 및 비교에 대해 논의하였다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 철근콘크리트 실험, 국외기준, 기존 연구 등을 비교하여 실제 실험과의 차이를 분석하였다.

Language: ko